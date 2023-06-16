Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $423,000 Position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAFE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 202,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 83,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 206.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 199.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RAFE opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75.

About Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

