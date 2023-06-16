Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $287,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

