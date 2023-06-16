Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average is $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

