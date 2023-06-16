Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $997.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.