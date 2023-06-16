Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $997.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
