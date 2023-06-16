Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

