Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 840,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,715,000 after buying an additional 535,702 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,761,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:OMFS opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.