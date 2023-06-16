Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

