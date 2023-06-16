Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 331,947 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,336,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.