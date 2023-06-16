Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $869,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

