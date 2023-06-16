Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $421,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.