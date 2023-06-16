Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,767 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

