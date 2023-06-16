Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

PRFZ opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.64. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $144.81 and a 1-year high of $179.83. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

