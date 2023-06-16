MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MOFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,035.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,779.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,229.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,035.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,863 shares of company stock valued at $318,862 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile



MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

