Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mid-Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of Mid-Southern Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSVB. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Mid-Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.08.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

