Michael J. Arougheti Sells 4,950 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $470,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,910,852.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,089. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ares Management by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $2,414,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ares Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.