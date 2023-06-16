MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 55,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 79,660 shares.The stock last traded at $79.97 and had previously closed at $79.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average is $73.69.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $217.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.90 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.88%.

Institutional Trading of MGE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,511,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MGE Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MGE Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2,625.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 114,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,394 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

