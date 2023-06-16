MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
CXH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,997. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
