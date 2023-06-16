Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,392,864. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

