Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 316 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.2 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

PSA opened at $287.64 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.