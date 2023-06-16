Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 2,213 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $140.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

