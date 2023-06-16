Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 1,476 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

IBM opened at $138.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

