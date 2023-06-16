Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 1,253 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day moving average is $226.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

