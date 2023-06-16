Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

