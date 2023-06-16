Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,378 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.31.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.81. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $495.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

