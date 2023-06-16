MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 947 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after buying an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $290.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.65.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

