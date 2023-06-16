MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,954 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,688 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,132 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.