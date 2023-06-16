MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,727 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE UPS opened at $179.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

