MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,052,000 after purchasing an additional 892,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.18. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,392,864 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

