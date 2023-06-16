MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $40,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

