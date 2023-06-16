MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $45.84 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $243.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.82. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

