MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $21.01 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $452.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.57 and a 200-day moving average of $473.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

