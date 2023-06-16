MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $19.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.