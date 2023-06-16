MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 40,300 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $29,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day moving average of $180.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

