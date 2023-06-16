Meter Governance Price Tops $1.83 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $31.37 million and approximately $141,851.33 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00006935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003806 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,606,964 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,989 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,600,856 with 17,165,907 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.83987618 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $102,028.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

