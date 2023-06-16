Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

Mesabi Trust stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 32,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

Institutional Trading of Mesabi Trust

About Mesabi Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesabi Trust engages in the business of collecting income, paying expenses and liabilities, distributing net income to the holders of Trust certificates after the payment of, or provision for, such expenses and liabilities, and protecting and conserving the assets held. The firm is also involved in iron ore mining activities.

