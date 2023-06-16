Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Update

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 444,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

NYSE MTH traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.83. 245,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,893. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $133.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average of $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

