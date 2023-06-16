Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINPGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

MBINP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. 1,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.