MELD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $23.90 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, MELD has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. MELD has a total market capitalization of $23.90 million and $2.11 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,763,363,455 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01360109 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,118,566.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

