Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 22.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 71,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 138,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 67.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

MDT traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.22. 2,630,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,514. The stock has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

