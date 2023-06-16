Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Mattel’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.