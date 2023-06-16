Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after acquiring an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $290.66 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

