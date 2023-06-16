Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,042,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,019 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $28,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,916,000 after acquiring an additional 527,373 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 196,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.62 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

