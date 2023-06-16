Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $258.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

