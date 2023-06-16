Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,020,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,476,000 after purchasing an additional 160,759 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.18 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

