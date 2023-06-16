Mather Group LLC. Has $80.86 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.97% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $80,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.