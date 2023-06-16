Mather Group LLC. Has $5.09 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.