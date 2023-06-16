Mather Group LLC. Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

