Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after buying an additional 4,956,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after buying an additional 13,675,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,348,000 after buying an additional 1,567,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.86 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

