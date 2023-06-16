Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

