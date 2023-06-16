Mather Group LLC. Acquires 5,604,878 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 3,519.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,764,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604,878 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 24.22% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $123,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,615,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,491,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,730,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 658,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after buying an additional 578,207 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $646.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

